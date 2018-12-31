Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Suits up Sunday night

Hilton (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Titans.

Though Hilton didn't practice this past week, he indicated that he planned to play in Sunday's win-or-go-home regular-season finale, so his active status is not surprising. The wideout has approached the Colts' last three games listed as questionable, only to subsequently suit up and produce at a high level, logging 21 catches for 422 yards on 28 targets in that span.

