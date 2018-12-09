Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Suits up Sunday

Hilton (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Hilton, who missed practiced Wednesday and Thursday, returned to a limited session Friday and will now give it a go in game of great import to the playoff hopes of the 6-6 Colts. Assuming no setbacks Sunday, Hilton will continue to head his team's wideout corps, an assignment that has yielded 24 catches (on 32 targets) 357 yards and two TDs over his last three games.

