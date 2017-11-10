Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Takes part in Friday's practice

Hilton (groin) suited up for Friday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hilton was added to the injury report Thursday due to his groin injury, but he was still able to get in a limited practice, and it appears he will do at least the same Friday. Hilton's status for Week 10 will be revealed at some point after Friday's practice comes to a close.

