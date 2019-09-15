Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Tallies go-ahead score in fourth

Hilton hauled in four of his six targets, accumulating 43 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 19-17 win against Tennessee.

The 29-year-old receiver is off to a roaring start to the 2019 campaign, accounting for a collective 12 receptions, 130 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Chargers and Titans defenses that each ranked top 10 against the pass last season. Expect him to continue commanding a high volume of Indianapolis's target share as he goes up against a Falcons secondary in Week 3 that appears much improved on paper, now having both of its starting safeties back from devastating 2018 injuries.