Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Targeted 10 times

Hilton was targeted 10 times during Sunday's 20-16 loss in Philadelphia and came away with five catches for 50 yards.

Andrew Luck scrambled around the Philadelphia defense early the in the third quarter before lofting the ball across field into the waiting arms of Hilton. It wasn't a spectacular play, but the 29-yard gain represented the longest pass of the young season for Luck. Hilton certainly hasn't suffered too greatly through three weeks, with 17 receptions, 32 targets, and two touchdowns to his name, but the short game isn't exactly his bread and butter. For him to be at maximum efficiency, the ball needs to get downfield and -- based on the fact that it was Jacoby Brissett throwing the late-game Hail Mary -- Luck isn't quit there yet. Sunday's completion was, however, a nice step in the right direction on the way to next week's game against division rival Houston.