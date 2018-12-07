Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Tentatively expected to play
Coach Frank Reich said he is cautiously optimistic Hilton (shoulder) will play Sunday in Houston, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Hilton returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two session, but it sounds like he was a limited participant and ultimately will be listed as questionable on the final injury report. The Colts may be leaning toward a more aggressive approach than they would've taken early in the season, now sitting in a position where three wins in the final four weeks could give them a shot at the playoffs. Fellow wide receiver Dontrelle Inman has already been ruled out with a shoulder injury of his own.
