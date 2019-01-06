Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Totals 85 yards in wild-card win

Hilton (ankle) caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards in Saturday's 21-7 playoff win over the Texans.

Hilton had a busy first half with four receptions and 65 yards, but with the Colts up 21-0 at halftime Andrew Luck had only 10 pass attempts during the second half. Still, it was a solid game for Hilton, who entered the afternoon questionable with the ankle issue. The 29-year-old is without a touchdown since Week 11, but has an appetizing matchup against Kansas City's porous pass defense in the divisional round next week.