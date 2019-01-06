Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Totals 85 yards in wild-card win
Hilton (ankle) caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards in Saturday's 21-7 playoff win over the Texans.
Hilton had a busy first half with four receptions and 65 yards, but with the Colts up 21-0 at halftime Andrew Luck had only 10 pass attempts during the second half. Still, it was a solid game for Hilton, who entered the afternoon questionable with the ankle issue. The 29-year-old is without a touchdown since Week 11, but has an appetizing matchup against Kansas City's porous pass defense in the divisional round next week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...