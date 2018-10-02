Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Trending toward inactive listing Thursday
Hilton (chest, hamstring) is trending toward inactive status for Thursday's game at New England, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hilton suffered chest and hamstring injuries during Sunday's overtime loss to the Texans, placing a cloud over his Week 5 availability with just three days between games. On Monday's estimated injury report, he was listed as a non-participant, which seemingly will be replicated during walk-through sessions Tuesday and Wednesday. Coach Frank Reich intimated as much in a press conference Tuesday, but Wednesday's report could clear up once and for all whether Hilton will be able to play. If Hilton is sidelined Thursday, Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal will take on larger roles within the Colts offense.
