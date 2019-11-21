Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Trending toward playing

Hilton (calf), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans, believes he'll be able to play in the contest, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Hilton finished Week 12 prep with a full listing on Wednesday's practice report, though it's worth noting that the Colts only staged a walk-through session due to the quick turnaround between games. Even so, Palmer relays that the Colts have no issue with clearing Hilton without any practice time beforehand -- something the wideout has been able to do on multiple occasions in previous seasons. Ed Werder of ESPN reported that Hilton will be evaluated in a pregame workout before the Colts decide on his status, with final word on that front set to arrive when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.