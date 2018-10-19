Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Trending toward return to action
Coach Frank Reich noted Friday that the Colts are "pretty encouraged" with regard to Hilton's (hamstring) chances of playing Sunday against the Bills, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis
After practicing fully Wednesday, Hilton dialed things back some Thursday and though he's not a lock to play Sunday, he's trending in the right direction. Fortunately for those considering the wideout in Week 7 lineups, the Colts kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.
