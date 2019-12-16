Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Trending up, but still a GTD
Hilton (calf) is trending in the right direction to play in Monday's matchup with the Saints, though he's still considered a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The good news for fantasy managers is that the Colts intend to use Hilton in his normal role if he's declared active for Monday's game. The bad news? A decision isn't likely to be made before pregame warmups, and the team's alternatives at wide receiver - namely Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson and Aston Dulin - haven't been especially reliable. Pascal and Johnson had big games last week, but both have put up some total duds during Hilton's prolonged absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...