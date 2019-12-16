Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Trending up, but still a GTD

Hilton (calf) is trending in the right direction to play in Monday's matchup with the Saints, though he's still considered a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The good news for fantasy managers is that the Colts intend to use Hilton in his normal role if he's declared active for Monday's game. The bad news? A decision isn't likely to be made before pregame warmups, and the team's alternatives at wide receiver - namely Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson and Aston Dulin - haven't been especially reliable. Pascal and Johnson had big games last week, but both have put up some total duds during Hilton's prolonged absence.