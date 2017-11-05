Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Two long touchdowns Sunday

Hilton caught five of nine targets for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-14 win over Houston.

Hilton got the scoring started with a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He added a wild second one from 80 yards out in the third, diving over a defender and getting up without being touched before running the final 32 yards to get into the end zone. The speedy wideout has scored a trio of long touchdowns this season, but has otherwise been kept out of the end zone. With quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) on injured reserve, Hilton will continue to be more of a boom-or-bust play than an every-week stud the rest of the way despite this performance.