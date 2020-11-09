Hilton (groin) may return for Thursday's matchup against the Titans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Hilton was held out of practice last week, and now he'll need to make a quick recovery on a short week to play Thursday. The Colts have planned for light practices Monday and Tuesday, and it could be tough to draw a conclusion on Hilton's health from those sessions. Marcus Johnson, Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal all played more than 87 percent of the offensive snaps with Hilton out of the lineup Week 9, and they may serve similar roles if Hilton misses another contest.