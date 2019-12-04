Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Uncertain for Week 14
Hilton (calf) indicated Wednesday that he's unsure about his status for this weekend's game against the Buccaneers, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports. "I don't know yet," the wideout said, when asked about his chances of playing Sunday. "Still taking it day by day. The decision is up to the coach and trainers. But I'm still in the process of getting better."
While that comment offers a glimmer of hope that Hilton might play in Week 14, the wideout didn't completely rule out the possibility that he might have to consider shutting himself down if things don't go as hoped. Hilton failed to practice Wednesday while he continued to tend to the calf injury he aggravated in his return from a three-game absence in Week 12.
