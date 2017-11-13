Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Underwhelming in Week 10 loss

Hilton (groin) brought in two of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers.

After a 175-yard explosion against the Texans in Week 9, Hilton was unable to deliver anything close to a successful encore. The 27-year-old speedster saw Donte Moncrief and Chester Rogers take their turns logging long touchdowns in Week 10, while he posted his second-lowest yardage total of the season. Hilton's production has fluctuated throughout the season with Jacoby Brissett behind center, but three outings of over 150 receiving yards corroborate his massive fantasy upside. He'll look to return to those types of numbers versus the Titans following the Colts' Week 11 bye.