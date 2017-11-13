Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Underwhelming in Week 10 loss
Hilton (groin) brought in two of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers.
After a 175-yard explosion against the Texans in Week 9, Hilton was unable to deliver anything close to a successful encore. The 27-year-old speedster saw Donte Moncrief and Chester Rogers take their turns logging long touchdowns in Week 10, while he posted his second-lowest yardage total of the season. Hilton's production has fluctuated throughout the season with Jacoby Brissett behind center, but three outings of over 150 receiving yards corroborate his massive fantasy upside. He'll look to return to those types of numbers versus the Titans following the Colts' Week 11 bye.
More News
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Active against Pittsburgh•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Could be game-time call Sunday•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Takes part in Friday's practice•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Added to injury report•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...