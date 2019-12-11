Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Unsure about Week 15 status

Hilton (calf) noted Wednesday that he feels "way better" than he did last week, adding that he's not sure about his status for Monday night's game against the Saints, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The report further relays that the wideout believes that he'll play again this season and "was pretty adamant" that going on IR is not an option that's been discussed. In any case, Hilton looks pretty iffy for Week 15 action and the fact that the Colts play Monday night makes him a pretty risky fantasy lineup option unless things start to look up for him at practice in the coming days.