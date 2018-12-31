Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Victim of even pass distribution

Hilton had two catches (six targets) for 61 yards in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Titans.

Andrew Luck really spread the ball around evenly, connecting with 10 different receivers on the night. Hilton was tied with two other players for the team lead in targets with six. At least the star wideout was able to churn out big gains on his two catches, but this performance was still his worst yardage total since Week 8. Hilton will have a chance to bounce back against the Texans in the wild-round round Saturday.