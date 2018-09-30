Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Week 5 status iffy

Following Sunday's overtime loss to the Texans, coach Frank Reich acknowledged concern regarding the status of Hilton (hamstring) for Thursday night's game against the Patriots, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The quick turnaround does not favor Hilton's chances of playing in Week 5 and if the wideout is sidelined Thursday, the Colts' top wideouts for the contest would be Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal.