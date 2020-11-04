Coach Frank Reich is "not anticipating" that Hilton (groin) will practice Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

That said, Reich points out that Hilton is fast healer who doesn't necessarily need to practice in order to play. However, when asked about the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Reich acknowledged Wednesday that it's "too early to tell," Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.