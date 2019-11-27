Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Will be limited Wednesday
Hilton (calf) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
This isn't surprising, given that George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin previously relayed that Hilton's calf tightened up during last Thursday's loss to the Texans. With that in mind, Bowen adds that how the wideout looks at practice in the coming days will help the Colts coaching staff determine how much to up Hilton's workload in Week 13 after he was on something of a "pitch count" last week, en route to logging 25 of of a possible 67 snaps on offense.
