Hilton (groin) is inactive Week 9 against Baltimore.
Hilton wasn't on the field for much of pregame warmups and after entering the week with a "doubtful" tag, he'll ultimately live up to the expectation that he wouldn't play. The Colts will be left with Zach Pascal, and Michael Pittman to lead the receiving corps, while Marcus Johnson (knee) will also be available for the contest. It remains to be seen if Hilton can turn things around and get on the field Week 10, which may be difficult given the Colts must head to Tennessee for the Thursday night matchup.