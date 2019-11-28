Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Won't play Sunday

Hilton (calf) suffered what Zak Keefer of The Athletic describes as a a slight setback during practice Wednesday and is out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Indy's top wideout is considered week-to-week. With Hilton out, added Week 13 opportunities are available for Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers and possibly Parris Campbell, who may return from a hand injury this week.