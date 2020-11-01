Hilton has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions due to a groin injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hilton left for the locker room a few minutes before halftime, and he won't return for the second half. The veteran wide receiver caught both targets for nine yards before exiting. Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman and Marcus Johnson will handle the wideout reps moving forward, while tight ends Trey Burton and Jack Doyle will remain active as pass catchers as well.