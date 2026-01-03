site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Tanor Bortolini: Cleared to play Week 18
Bortolini (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.
Bortolini missed last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars after being concussed in the Week 16 loss to the 49ers. He's made all 15 of his starts this season at center.
