The Colts selected Bortolini in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 117th overall.

With stalwart center Ryan Kelly entering the final year of his four-year extension signed back in 2021, Bortolini appears to be the heir apparent to take over the position next year. Wisconsin has produced a long lineage of productive offensive linemen in recent years with Joe Tippmann, Tyler Biadasz and Travis Frederick all warranting high picks at the position, and Bortolini should continue that trend in 2025.