Colts' Tarell Basham: Back in action Saturday
Basham (knee) was active for Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.
Basham had been nursing a knee injury for a couple days prior to Saturday's contest, but it doesn't look like it was anything serious, as not only was Basham active, but he managed to appear in 28 defensive snaps for the Colts.
