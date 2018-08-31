Colts' Tarell Basham: Knee injury minor
Basham is dealing with a minor laceration on his knee that required multiple stitches, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Basham fortunately dodged any sort of serious injury and faces decent odds being ready for Week 1 if he survives final roster cuts this weekend.
