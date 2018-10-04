Colts' Tarell Basham: Let go by Indianapolis
Basham was waived by the Colts on Thursday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Basham seemed on track to earn a key defensive role in Indianapolis, but was sidetracked due to a knee injury all offseason and ultimately waived. The 2017 third-rounder will become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers.
