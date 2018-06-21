Basham has performed well in offseason activities and minicamp and will have an opportunity to start opposite Jabaal Sheard in 2018, Kevin Bowen of ESPN's 107.5 The Fan reports.

Basham has been playing with the starting unit throughout the offseason and is beginning to separate himself from a crowded position room. The second-year pro is down 15 pounds from his rookie season. Combine that with the Colts' change to a 4-3 defensive scheme, which he thrived in during his collegiate career at Ohio, and Basham is quickly emerging as an early favorite to join the starting rotation in 2018.