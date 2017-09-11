Play

Basham played just 15 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to the Rams. He didn't have a tackle, but had two QB hurries.

The 2017 third-round draft pick didn't make a strong impression in training camp and begins the season as a reserve player. He could get more playing time if he continues to show some spark in rushing the passer, however.

