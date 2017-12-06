Head coach Chuck Pagano said Basham will get more chances in pass-rush situations with John Simon (shoulder) on injured reserve, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Basham hasn't played over 19 defensive snaps this season, but it sounds like he'll surpass that number Sunday against the Bills. The rookie third-round pick has two sacks already this season, proving he's capable to take on the challenge.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories