Colts' Tarell Basham: Will get more pass-rush chances
Head coach Chuck Pagano said Basham will get more chances in pass-rush situations with John Simon (shoulder) on injured reserve, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Basham hasn't played over 19 defensive snaps this season, but it sounds like he'll surpass that number Sunday against the Bills. The rookie third-round pick has two sacks already this season, proving he's capable to take on the challenge.
