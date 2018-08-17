Colts' Tarell Basham: Working with third-team defense
Basham has spent the bulk of the last two training camp workouts running with the third-team defense, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Basham had a chance to start at defensive end, but John Simon's performance in training camp and in the first preseason game has pushed Basham back to a reserve role.
