Colts' Taylor Stallworth: One tackle in Colts debut
RotoWire Staff
Stallworth had a tackle and played 13 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Stallworth was cut loose by New Orleans in early August but signed with the Colts during training camp. He'll have a depth role across the defensive line.
