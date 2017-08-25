Colts' Tevin Mitchel: Clears waivers, land on IR
Mitchel (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Mitchel is heading into his third NFL season and has yet to play a regular season snap. When he gets healthy, he'll likely have a chance to sign onto a practice squad somewhere.
