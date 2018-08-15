The Colts and Green agreed to a contract Tuesday.

Green accumulated 165 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries to go along with two receptions for 14 yards across five games as a rookie for the Lions last season. There are a plethora of running backs already on the Colts' depth chart, but several are nursing injuries, which could give Green an opportunity to impress right away. Still, he figures to have an uphill battle in terms of making the team's final roster.

