The Colts selected Leo in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 211th overall.

Leo (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) was a menacing edge defender at Wagner, a low level of competition, but the Colts take him here to see if his game can make the jump to the NFL level. Leo would ideally have run a little faster than his pro day 4.69 at 245 pounds, because he might need to add weight to play defensive end and would risk losing some speed in the process, but Leo seems to have some amount of skill to work with.