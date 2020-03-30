Play

The Colts and Carrie agreed to terms of a contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the addition of Carrie, the slot corner rounds out Indy's CB group. After missing four games combined in his first two seasons, he hasn't missed a contest since the start of the 2016 campaign. Over the last three years, he's averaged 70 tackles per season while compiling four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories