Colts' TJ Carrie: Plays just 11 snaps
Carrie did not have a tackle and played 11 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Carrie is set to have a reserve role in the secondary and may not play many snaps on defense if the unit is healthy.
