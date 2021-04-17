Carrie signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Colts on Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
With the Colts re-signing Xavier Rhodes, Carrie decided to try free agency in hopes of securing a larger role elsewhere. With no luck, the 30-year-old cornerback will return to Indianapolis. He recorded 32 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions through 15 games last season, averaging 26 defensive snaps. Carrie is slated for a situational role in the Colts' secondary once again.