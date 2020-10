Carrie (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Carrie is nursing a hamstring injury sustained during Thursday's practice, and he'll be forced to miss at least one contest while he recovers. He's played over 70 percent of defensive snaps in each of Indianapolis' last two games, but Rock Ya-Sin now looks ready to reclaim his usual starting role.