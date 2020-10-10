Carrie (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Browns, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Carrie practiced at full speed Friday and will return to the lineup after missing just one game. The Colts' secondary is finally healthy, save for Malik Hooker (Achilles), just in time to face Odell Beckham and the Browns. Carrie's role fluctuated from game to game when he was healthy, so it's uncertain how much he'll play Sunday, especially coming off a hamstring injury.