Clinton signed a contract with the Colts on Tuesday. Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Clinton went undrafted this year out of the University of Indianapolis and had yet to earn an NFL opportunity. He should provide backfield depth for training camp with Zack Moss suffering a broken arm during practice Monday, and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) also dealing with an injury that has him on the PUP list. Clinton capped off his final college season with 147 carries and 1,001 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.