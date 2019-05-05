Colts' Tre Thomas: Heading to Indianapolis

Thomas inked an undislcosed contract with the Colts on Sunday.

Thomas was able to earn the contract following his tryout at rookie minicamp over the weekend. The Colorado State product made 101 tackles (42 solo) to go along with two sacks in 2018. He is expected to be in consideration for one of the final 53-man roster spots throughout the summer.

Our Latest Stories