Indianapolis signed Pennix as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Pennix played both running back and tight end at North Carolina state. He worked primarily as a pass catcher during his senior year, tallying 15 receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns while rushing twice for 67 yards and another score. His versatility could be an asset in helping him make it to the NFL, though he still figures to face an uphill challenge attempting to make the Colts' 53-man roster.