Coley signed a contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Coley was let go by the Browns at roster cutdowns and subsequently joined the Ravens' practice squad. The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with Cleveland and started 29 games while posting 80 tackles (41 solo) and 2.5 sacks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories