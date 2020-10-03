Burton (calf) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will play in Sunday's game against the Bears.

It'll be interesting to see how the Colts deploy Burton with the emergence of Mo Alie-Cox alongside nominal starter Jack Doyle. A three-headed TE attack isn't out of the question either considering the numerous injuries to Colts pass catchers such as Parris Campbell (knee) and Michael Pittman (leg), but the more likely outcome is Burton simply easing back into the offense after missing the first three weeks of the season. Expect the snap counts to vary for each of the trio week to week.