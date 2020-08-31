Burton is still being evaluated, but it sounds like he's probably going to miss some time due to the calf injury he suffered during Saturday's scrimmage, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

With that in mind, coach Frank Reich noted Monday that calf injuries typically "can range in a number of weeks," adding that the team is "still kind of waiting on it to settle down for a day or two to really get a better gauge to how long it may be" for the tight end. Reich went on to say "I can tell you those types of things are generally more than two weeks if you get it and get it good, but we will just have to see how it settles down here over the next couple of days." The bottom line here is that unless Burton's calf issue improves quicker than most, his Week 1 status is uncertain. On the plus side, the Colts welcomed fellow tight end Jack Doyle (neck) back to practice Monday.