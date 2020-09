Burton is expected to miss at least the first couple of games of the coming season, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

With Burton not in the mix to start the season, added target will be available for Jack Doyle, as well as Mo Alie-Cox and Xavier Grimble to a lesser degree. At this point, Week 3's matchup against the Jets seems to be the soonest we'll see Burton suit up for a game with the Colts.