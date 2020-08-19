Burton acknowledged that he'll likely play fewer snaps for the Colts than he did for the Bears, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni expect Burton to be a significant part of their offense, perhaps replacing Jack Doyle in obvious passing situations. The 28-year-old handled 80 percent snap share in 2018 for the Bears before dropping to 57 percent during his injury-plagued 2019 campaign, eventually undergoing hip labrum surgery in December. Burton was held out of Tuesday's practice for maintenance reasons, but there hasn't been any report of a setback with his hip, so he appears on track for a limited role Week 1 at Jacksonville.