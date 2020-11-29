Burton recorded three receptions on six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against the Titans.

Burton continued to out-produce both Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox and was also the Colts third-most targeted player. His production came early on, as he delivered a 12-yard reception on the team's first drive to move into the red zone. Three plays later, he hauled in 12-yard touchdown for his fifth total touchdown on the campaign. Philip Rivers continues to spread targets to a wide array of pass-catchers, leaving Burton's volume unreliable on a weekly basis.